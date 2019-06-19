IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
No. 16-2-01667-39
SHERIFF’S NOTICE TO JUDGMENT DEBTOR OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
U.S.BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRST,
Plaintiff,
vs.
DEBTOR OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
THE ESTATE OF SHIRLEY L. LANTIS, DECEASED, AKA SHIRLEY K. LANTIS; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISES OF SHIRLEY L. LANTIS, AKA SHIRLEY K. LANTIS, DECEASED; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL HEALTH SERVICES; CITIBANK (SOUTH DAKOTA), N.A.; SHIRLEY GEE; BESSIE HALE; CLIFFORD LANTIS; ERNEST LANTIS; JAMES LANTIS; JERRY LANTIS; KENNETH LANTIS; TOMMY LANTIS; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, Defendants. TO: Defendant(s), SHIRLEY L. LANTIS; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property, which is legally described as follows:
THAT PORTION OF LOT 5 OF BROKAW ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME “K” OF PLATS, PAGE 42, RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON, LYING WEST OF THE TAYLOR DITCH; EXCEPT THE EAST 30 FEET THEREOF LYING ALONG THE EAST BOUNDARY THEREOF, AND PARALLEL WITH SAID DITCH FOR ROAD.
Tax Parcel No. 181302-12409
and commonly known as: 312 S 6th St, Selah, WA 98942
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 2nd day of August, 2019
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $42,100.28 which amount does not include costs and fees before the sale date together with interest thereon at 6.77% per annum from and after the 15th day of April, 2019, whereas the said Judgment is an Order of Sale, for the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the address listed below.
If this sale is not pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure of a mortgage or a statutory lien, the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County has been informed that there is not sufficient personal property to satisfy the judgment amount. The judgment debtors should contact the Sheriff of Yakima County immediately if they do have sufficient personal property.
This property is subject to:
1. A redemption period of zero months which will expire at 4:30 p.m. on the 2nd day of August 2019.
The judgment debtor or debtors, or any of them, may redeem the above-described property at any time up to the end of the redemption period by paying the amount bid at the Sheriff’s sale plus additional costs, taxes, assessments, certain other amounts, fees and interest. If you are interested in redeeming the property, contact the undersigned Sheriff at the address stated below to determine the exact amount necessary to redeem.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: IF THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR OR DEBTORS DO NOT REDEEM THE PROPERTY BY 4:30 P.M. ON THE 2ND DAY OF AUGUST 2019, THE END OF THE REDEMPTION PERIOD, THE PURCHASER AT THE SHERIFF’S SALE WILL BECOME THE OWNER AND MAY EVICT THE OCCUPANT FROM THE PROPERTY UNLESS THE OCCUPANT IS A TENANT HOLDING UNDER AN UNEXPIRED LEASE. IF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD IS OCCUPIED AS A PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE BY THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR OR DEBTORS AT THE TIME OF SALE, HE, SHE, THEY, OR ANY OF THEM MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO RETAIN POSSESSION DURING THE REDEMPTION PERIOD, IF ANY, WITHOUT PAYMENT OF ANY RENT OR OCCUPANCY FEE. THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR MAY ALSO HAVE A RIGHT TO RETAIN POSSESSION DURING ANY REDEMPTION PERIOD IF THE PROPERTY IS USED FOR FARMING OR IF THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD UNDER A MORTGAGE THAT SO PROVIDES.
DATED this 10th day of June, 2019.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: /s/Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor
Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 South 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2019
