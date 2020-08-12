IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR

YAKIMA COUNTY

THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES AND

BANDS OF THE YAKIMA NATION

Acting through the YAKIMA NATION

CREDIT ENTERPRISE,

Plaintiff,

No. 19-2-04459-39

SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

vs.

AGNES KETCHEN, an individual; the

Marital community of AGNES KETCHEN

& JOHN DOE KETCHEN, wife and

husband; PAUL KETCHEN, an individual;

the marital community of PAUL

KETCHEN & JANE DOE KETCHEN,

Husband and wife; the UNTIED STATES

DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY -

INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; &

TENANTS OR PARTIES IN

POSSESSION OF THE PREMISES located

At 21 Tamara Pl., Toppenish, Washington,

98948,

Defendants.

TO: Defendant(s), AGNES KETCHEN; et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:

Lot 4 of TAMARA PLACE, recorded in Volume V of Plats, Page 39, records of Yakima County,

Washington.

Tax Parcel No. 201132-21403

and commonly known as: 21 Tamara Pl, Toppenish, WA 98948

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 16th day of October, 2020

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $97,378.63 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the address listed below.

DATED this 7th day of August 2020.

ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF

YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor

Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 S. 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

(509) 574-2520

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

August 12, 19, 26 and September 2, 2020

