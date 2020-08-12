IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR
YAKIMA COUNTY
THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES AND
BANDS OF THE YAKIMA NATION
Acting through the YAKIMA NATION
CREDIT ENTERPRISE,
Plaintiff,
No. 19-2-04459-39
SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
vs.
AGNES KETCHEN, an individual; the
Marital community of AGNES KETCHEN
& JOHN DOE KETCHEN, wife and
husband; PAUL KETCHEN, an individual;
the marital community of PAUL
KETCHEN & JANE DOE KETCHEN,
Husband and wife; the UNTIED STATES
DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY -
INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; &
TENANTS OR PARTIES IN
POSSESSION OF THE PREMISES located
At 21 Tamara Pl., Toppenish, Washington,
98948,
Defendants.
TO: Defendant(s), AGNES KETCHEN; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
Lot 4 of TAMARA PLACE, recorded in Volume V of Plats, Page 39, records of Yakima County,
Washington.
Tax Parcel No. 201132-21403
and commonly known as: 21 Tamara Pl, Toppenish, WA 98948
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 16th day of October, 2020
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $97,378.63 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the address listed below.
DATED this 7th day of August 2020.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor
Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 12, 19, 26 and September 2, 2020
