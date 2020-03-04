IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,
Plaintiff,
No. 16-2-03497-39
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
vs.
ESTATE OF DANIEL JOHN GAUB, DECEASED; DAWNDEE JOHNSTON GAUB; INDIVIDUALLY AND AS PERSONAL REPRESENATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DANIEL JOHN GAUB; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; JON CHEETHAM; JANET CHEETHAM; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROEPRTY,
Defendants.
TO: Defendant(s), THE ESTATE OF DANIEL JOHN GAUB; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
LOT 2 OF SHORT PLAT, RECORDED IN BOOK 83 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 206, RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
Tax Parcel No. 201328-34402
and commonly known as: 11211 Mieras Rd, Moxee, WA 98936
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 3rd day of April, 2020
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $168,929.85 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the address listed below.
DATED this 7th day of February, 2020.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor
Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
February 26, March 4, 11 and 18, 2020
