IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
No. 19-2-02399-39
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,
Plaintiff,
vs.
JAMIE G WHITNEY, CITY OF UNION GAP; STATE OF WASHINGTON; EMPLOYMENT SECURITY DEPARTMENT; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,
Defendants.
TO: Defendant(s), JAMIE G WHITNEY; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF GOVERNMENT LOT 3, SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 13 NORTH, RANGE 19, E.W.M., DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT 30 FEET EAST AND 82.3 FEET NORTH OF THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SUBDIVISION: THENCE NORTH 58.4 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF A TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO CLAUSE C. HENSON AND ILDA F. HENSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY INSTRUMENT RECORDED IN VOLUME 608 OF DEEDS, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 1832349, RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 49’ EAST 234 FEET; THENCE SOUTH TO A POINT 58.4 FEET NORTH OF THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE WEST AND PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION, 234 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXECPT THE EAST 94 FEET THEREOF. SITUATE IN YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
Tax Parcel No. 191331-32051
and commonly known as: 1915 S. 3rd Avenue, Union Gap, WA 98903
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 24th day of January, 2020
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $68,339.42 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the address listed below.
DATED this 6th day of December, 2019.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor
Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
December 18 and 25, 2019 and January 1 and 8, 2020
