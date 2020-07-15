IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
ANTHIUM, LLC,
Plaintiff, No. 17-2-03992-39
vs.
SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF
MARIAN TROUT, a deceased individual;
THOMAS P TROUT, as his separate estate;
DOES 1 through 10, inclusive, and ROES 1
through 10, inclusive, Defendants.
TO: Defendant(s), MARIAN TROUT; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
PARCEL D OF SHORT PLATS AS RECORDED IN BOOK "M" OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE
20, RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON
Tax Parcel No. 191432-14403
and commonly known as: 1268 Shotgun Lane, Yakima, WA 98901
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 14th day of August, 2020
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $118,717.32 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the address listed below.
DATED this 19th day of June, 2020.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: CarriAnn Ross, Records Manager
Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
