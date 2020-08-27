IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
No. 20-2-00452-39
SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES AND BANDS OF THE YAKAMA NATION acting through the YAKAMA NATION CREDIT ENTERPRISE,
Plaintiff,
v.
DONDEE DAWES, a deceased individual; THE ESTATE OF DONDEE DAWES; UNKNOWN HEIRS OR PARTIES IN INTEREST OF THE ESTATE OF DONDEE DAWES; CLAYTON DAWES, an individual; the marital community of CLAYTON DAWES & JANE DOE DAWES, husband & wife; TENANTS OR PARTIES IN POSSESSION OF THE PREMISES located at 680 Cheyne Rd., Zillah, WA 98953; & UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF DONDEE DAWES THAT MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE PREMISES located at 680 Cheyne Rd., Zillah, WA 98953,
Defendants.
TO: Defendant(s), DONDEE DAWES, a deceased individual; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
The North 208.7 feet of the South 383.7 feet of the East 208.7 feet of the Northeast ¬ of the Northeast ¬ of Section 26, Township 11 North, Range 20 E.W.M.,
EXCEPT the East 20 feet thereof for County Road.
Situated in Yakima County, State of Washington.
Tax Parcel No. 201126-11003
and commonly known as: 680 Cheyne Rd., Zillah, WA 98953
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 16th day of October, 2020
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $35,712.35 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the address listed below.
DATED this 21st day of August, 2020.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor
Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 26, September 2, 9 and 16, 2020
