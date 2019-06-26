IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
No. 19-2-01077-39
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES AND BANDS OF THE YAKAMA NATION acting through YAKAMA NATION CREDIT ENTERPRISE, an enterprise of the CONFEDERATED TRIBES AND BANDS OF THE YAKAMA NATION,
Plaintiff,
v.
PATRICK L. LUKE, an individual; PATRICK L. LUKE & JANE DOE LUKE, husband and wife; TENANTS OR PARTIES IN POSSESSION OF THE PREMISES located at 322 Coburn Loop Rd., White Swan, WA (Parcel No. 171006-13422),
Defendants.
TO: Defendant(s), PATRICK L. LUKE; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the under-signed Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
The Southeast quarter of Lot 12, Subdivision of Lots 1 and 2 of the subdivision of the Southwest quart of the Northeast quarter and the Southeast quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 6, Township 10 North, Range 17, E.W.M., recorded in Volume E of Plats, Page 37, Records of Yakima County, Washington,
TOGETHER WITH portion of vacated alley accruing thereof.
Tax Parcel No. 171006-13422
and commonly known as: 322 Coburn Loop Rd, White Swan, WA 98952
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 9th day of August, 2019
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $63,933.26 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the address listed below.
DATED this 14th day of June, 2019.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor
Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2019
