IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR
YAKIMA COUNTY
THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES AND
BANDS OF THE YAKAMA NATION
acting through the YAKAMA NATION
CREDIT ENTERPRISE,
Plaintiff,
v.
DONDEE DAWES, a deceased individual;
THE ESTATE OF DONDEE DAWES;
UNKNOWN HEIRS OR PARTIES IN
INTEREST OF THE ESTATE OF
DONDEE DAWES; CLAYTON DAWES,
an individual; the marital community of
CLAYTON DAWES & JANE DOE
DAWES, husband & wife; TENANTS OR
PARTIES IN POSSESSION OF THE
PREMISES located at 680 Cheyne Rd.,
Zillah, WA 98953; & UNKNOWN HEIRS
OF THE ESTATE OF DONDEE DAWES
THAT MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN
THE PREMISES located at 680 Cheyne
Rd., Zillah, WA 98953,
Defendants.
No. 20-2-00452-39
SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
TO: Defendant(s), DONDEE DAWES, a deceased individual; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
The North 208.7 feet of the South 383.7 feet of the East 208.7 feet of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 26, Township 11 North, Range 20 E.W.M.,
EXCEPT the East 20 feet thereof for County Road.
Situated in Yakima County, State of Washington.
Tax Parcel No. 201126-11003
and commonly known as: 680 Cheyne Rd., Zillah, WA 98953
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 18th day of December, 2020
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $238,864.59 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the address listed below.
DATED this 6th day of November, 2020.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor
Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 11, 18, 25 and December 2, 2020
