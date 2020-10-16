IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

No. 16-2-00611-39

SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY

BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE

RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ROBERT E. SMITH, as Administrator of the

Estate of Jesse Steve Ramos; MERRICK

BANK CORPORATION, a bank; MIDLAND

FUNDING, LLC, an entity; and all other

persons, parties, or occupants unknown

claiming any legal or equitable right, title,

estate, lien, or interest in the real property

described in the complaint herein, adverse to

Plaintiff's title, or any cloud on Plaintiff's title

to the Property.

Defendants.

TO: Defendant(s), ROBERT E. SMITH, as Administrator of the Estate of Jesse Steve Ramos; et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:

THE LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS GUARANTEE IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF YAKIMA, CITY OF WAPATO, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 24, SKONE ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN VOLUME "V" OF PLATS, PAGE 1.

Tax Parcel No. 191114-33423

and commonly known as: 20 SKONE WAY, WAPATO, WA 98951

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 20th day of November, 2020

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $251,510.54 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the address listed below.

DATED this 2nd day of October, 2020.

ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF

YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor

Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 S. 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

(509) 574-2520

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

October 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 2020

