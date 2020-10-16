IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
No. 16-2-00611-39
SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY
BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE
RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,
Plaintiff,
vs.
ROBERT E. SMITH, as Administrator of the
Estate of Jesse Steve Ramos; MERRICK
BANK CORPORATION, a bank; MIDLAND
FUNDING, LLC, an entity; and all other
persons, parties, or occupants unknown
claiming any legal or equitable right, title,
estate, lien, or interest in the real property
described in the complaint herein, adverse to
Plaintiff's title, or any cloud on Plaintiff's title
to the Property.
Defendants.
TO: Defendant(s), ROBERT E. SMITH, as Administrator of the Estate of Jesse Steve Ramos; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
THE LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS GUARANTEE IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF YAKIMA, CITY OF WAPATO, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
LOT 24, SKONE ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN VOLUME "V" OF PLATS, PAGE 1.
Tax Parcel No. 191114-33423
and commonly known as: 20 SKONE WAY, WAPATO, WA 98951
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 20th day of November, 2020
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $251,510.54 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the address listed below.
DATED this 2nd day of October, 2020.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor
Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
October 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 2020
