IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
No. 17-2-00374-39
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION (“FANNIE MAE”),
Plaintiff,
vs.
TROY CHRISTOPHER KELLER; TRACEY KELLER; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 801 SPOKANE STREET,
Defendants.
TO: Defendant(s), TROY CHRISTOPHER KELLER; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
ABBREVIATED LEGAL DESCRIPTION: PTN LOT 11, MCGLOTHERN COUNTY HOME SITES NO. 2
THE EAST 1/2 OF LOT 11, MCGLOTHERN COUNTY HOME SITES NO. 2,
AS RECORDED IN VOLUME “1” OF PLATS, PAGE 25.
Tax Parcel No. 181336-13455
and commonly known as:
801 Spokane Street, Yakima, WA 98902
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 7th day of
February 2020
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $352,703.99 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the address listed below.
DATED this 12th day of November 2019.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor
Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 20, 27, December 4 and 11, 2019
