IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
No. 13-2-03665-6
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC, its successors in interest and/or assigns
Plaintiff,
vs.
LOU DELORIE, in his capacity as the Successor Personal Representative of the Estate of Sandra Y Guzman; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES; and all other persons or parties claiming to have any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real property described in the complaint,
Defendants.
TO: Defendant(s), LOU DELORIE; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
Lot 6, Block 53, PORTION REPLAT OF TRACTS 52, 53 AND 55, CHERRY LANE TRACTS, Grandview, according to the official plat thereof, recorded in Volume “K” of Plats, Page 27, records of Yakima County, Washington.
Tax Parcel No. 230923-32448
and commonly known as: 509 CRESCENT DR, GRANDVIEW, WA 98930
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 28th day of February, 2020
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $225,699.06 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the address listed below.
DATED this 8th day of January, 2020.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor
Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2540
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
January 15, 22, 29 and February 5, 2020
