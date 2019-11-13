IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

No. 18-2-00797-39

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB D/B/A CHRISTINA TRUST, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS THE TRUSTEE FOR THE BROUGHAM FUND I TRUST,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JERRI. KING, a Deceased individual; GAIL S. KING, an Individual and as heir of JERRI J. KING; GREGORY KING, as heir of JERRI J.KING; ALYSSEA KING, as heir of JERRI J. KING; ALEXYSS KING, as heir of JERRI J. KING; ASA KING, as heir of JERRI J. KING; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendants.

TO: Defendant(s), Jerri J. King, Gary S. King; et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:

Lot 2, Block 8, BONNIE BRAE ADDITION TO NORTH YAKIMA, NOW YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, AS RECORDED IN VOLUME “A” OF PLATS, PAGE 127

Tax Parcel No. 181325-22486

and commonly known as: 803 South 13TH Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 6th day of

December 2019

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $82,525.66 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the address listed below.

DATED this 2nd day of October 2019.

ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF

YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

BY: Virginia Conway,

Records Supervisor

Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 S. 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

October 9, 16, 23, 30, November 6 and 13, 2019

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.