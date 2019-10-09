IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

No. 18-2-04197-39

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

Plaintiff,

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISTION TRUST,

vs.

ROBERT E. SMITH, as Administrator of the Estate of Douglas Clark Kemp aka Douglas C. Kemp; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff’s title, or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the Property, collectively Designated as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive.

Defendants.

TO: Defendant(s), ROBERT E. SMITH; et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:

The Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 23, Township 10 North, Range 16, E.W.M., records of Yakima County, Washington;

EXCEPT roads.

Situated in Yakima county, State of Washington.

Tax Parcel No. 161023-41001

and commonly known as:

761 Ethier Rd, White Swan, WA 98952

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 8th day of November 2019

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $103,742.88 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the address listed below.

DATED this 16th day of September 2019.

ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF

YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor

Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 S. 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

(509) 574-2520

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

September 25, October 2, 9 and 16, 2019