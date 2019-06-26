IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
No. 19-2-00363-39
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff,
vs.
DANIEL W. WOOLEM AKA DANIEL WOOLEM; AMERICAN SURETY COMPANY; YAKIMA ADJUSTMENT SERVICE INC, NFN; STATE OF WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,
Defendants.
TO: Defendant(s), DANIEL W. WOOLEM; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the under-signed Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
THE SOUTH 195 FEET OF THE EAST 170 FEET OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 1. TOWNSHIP 12N., RANGE 19, E.W.M.; EXCEPT ROAD ALONG THE SOUTH LINE THEREOF. SUBJECT TO: LIABILITY TO FURTHER ASSESSMENT BY SELAH-MOXEE IRRIGATION; RIGHT OF WAY RESERVATIONS FOR MOXEE COMPANY AS STATED IN DEED; LIABILITY TO FUTURE ANNUALL ASSESSMENTS BY SUBSTATIONS WATER USERS ASSOCIATION UNDER RECORDING NO.2307565; EASEMENT FOR IRRIGATION PIPELINES UNDER AUDITOR'S FILE NO. 2386133; RESERVATIONS OR EXCEPTIONS IN PATENTS OR IN ACTS AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE THEREOF; PENDENCY OF YAKI-MA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CASE NO. 77-2-01484-5
Tax Parcel No. 191201-33004
and commonly known as: 8005 Beauchene Rd, Moxee, WA 98936
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 23rd day of August, 2019
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $112,993.40 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at the address listed below.
DATED this 21st day of June, 2019.
ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor
Address: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 26, July 3, 10 and 17, 2019
