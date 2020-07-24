IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A/ CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST,

Plaintiff, No. 19-2-00673-39

SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

vs.

RANDY S. TALLMAN; ATLANTIC CREDIT & FINANCE, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES.

Defendants.

TO: Defendant(s), RANDY S. TALLMAN; et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:

Real property in the County of Yakima, State of Washington, described as follows: The E

1/2 of the NW 1/4 of the W 1/4 of Section 34, Township 12 N., Range 18, E.W.M.

Tax Parcel No. 181234-32001

and commonly known as: 5701 Lateral 1 Road, Wapato, WA 98951

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 21st day of August, 2020

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $165,957.38 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the address listed below.

DATED this 2nd day of July, 2020

ROBERT UDELL, SHERIFF

YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor

Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 S. 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

(509) 574-2540

