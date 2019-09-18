IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR YAKIMA COUNTY, CASE NO. 16-2-01659-39 DANIEL PEPLOW and SARAH AUGUSTINE, husband and wife, Plaintiffs, vs. LEONARD KERRIGAN and JEANNE KERRIGAN, husband and wife; ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN; and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEONARD KERRIGAN; Defendants. The State of Washington to the unknown Heirs of LEONARD KERRIGAN, and All Other Persons or Parties Unknown Claiming Any Right, Title, Estate, Lien or Interest in or to the real property described in the Complaint (and herein), Defendants: Each of you is hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, which date was September 11, 2019, and defend this action in the above entitled court. You are to answer the complaint of the plaintiff and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the plaintiff, at his office below stated. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demands of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court. The object of this action is to quiet title to easement rights. The action affects the title to the following described real estate located in White Swan, Yakima County, State of Washington: LOT 1 (Yakima County Assessor’s Parcel Number 18102914401): The Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 10, Range 18, E.W.M., Lot 1 thereof appearing on face of shortplat recorded under Auditor’s File Number 7806198; Situated in Yakima County, Washington. PARCEL B (Yakima County Assessor’s Parcel Number 181029-14402): The Southeast Quarter of The Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 10, Range 18, E.W.M., Lot 2 thereof appearing on face of shortplat recorded under Auditor’s File Number 7806198; Situated in Yakima County, Washington. A Lis Pendens with reference to this matter was recorded on June 17, 2016 under Yakima County Auditor’s File No. 7912326. Attorney for Plaintiffs: /s/ Zachary P. Hummer, WSBA No. 43249 Hummer Boyd PLLC 6 S. 2nd St., Ste. 1016 Yakima, WA 98901 (Yakima County) Ph: (509) 895-2500 PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN September 11, 18, 25, October 2, 9 and 16, 2019