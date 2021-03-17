LAWRENCE G. WASDEN

ATTORNEY GENERAL

STATE OF IDAHO

NICOLE S. MCKAY, ISB# 4593

CHIEF, HEALTH & HUMAN

SERVICES DIVISION

DENISE L. ROSEN, ISB# 4163

Deputy Attorney General

1120 Ironwood Drive

Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Denise.Rosen@dhw.idaho.gov

Telephone:(208) 769-1589

Facsimile:(208) 666-6777

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE

STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI

IN THE INTEREST OF:

ABIGAIL RAIN ACKERMAN

DOB: 04/23/2007

JARON D. ACKERMAN

DOB: 04/04/2012

AIDEN M. ALLENBY

DOB: 06/11/2009

RIKER J. MOREFIELD

DOB: 05/18/2020

Children Under Eighteen Years of Age.

____________________________

Case No. CV28-20-7300

ANOTHER SUMMONS UNDER THE CHILD PROTECTIVE ACT

THE STATE OF IDAHO SENDS GREETINGS TO:

Kyle Romaneski

709 South 7th Street

Sunnyside, WA 98944

A Second Amended Petition under the Child Protective Act, a copy of which is attached, has been filed in the above-entitled matter in the magistrate division of the district court of Kootenai County, Idaho, by the Deputy Attorney General, alleging that the above-named child(ren) come(s) within the jurisdiction of the Child Protective Act, and

You are hereby notified to appear personally before this court for a hearing at the Juvenile Justice Center, 205 N. 4th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814, on for a pretrial conference on April 5, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. and an adjudicatory hearing on April 9, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Dial: 1-213-338-8477; Meeting ID: 935 9981 0949 Passcode: 963822

You are hereby notified that service of the attached petition upon you, as the parent, of this/these child(ren), does confer the personal jurisdiction of the court upon you and does subject you to the provisions of the Child Protective Act.

You are notified, if you or any person served with a summons shall fail to appear without reasonable cause, the court may proceed in such person's absence or such person may be proceeded against for contempt of court. If the court proceeds without your presence, you may forfeit all of your rights.

You are notified that the parent may be financially liable for the support and/or treatment of the child(ren).

You are further notified that the parent has the right to be represented by an attorney of your choosing, or if financially unable to pay, have the right to have an attorney appointed by the court to represent the parent at county expense. If you request to have an attorney appointed at county expense, you must appear before the court at the address given above, at least two (2) days, excluding weekends and holidays, before the date of the hearing given above, at which time the court shall consider appointment of an attorney for the parent.

You are further notified that there shall be a rebuttable presumption that if a child is placed in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and is also placed in out of the home care for a period not less than fifteen (15) out of the last twenty-two (22) months from the date the child entered shelter care, the department shall initiate a petition for termination of parental rights. This presumption may be rebutted by a finding of the court that the filing of a petition for termination of parental rights would not be in the best interests of the child(ren) or reasonable efforts have not been provided to reunite the child(ren) with his family, or the child(ren) is/are placed permanently with a relative.

WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL of said Magistrate Court this 10 day of March, 2021.

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

by Aimee Fearey

Deputy Clerk

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

March 17 and 24, 2021

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.