LAWRENCE G. WASDEN
ATTORNEY GENERAL
STATE OF IDAHO
NICOLE S. MCKAY, ISB# 4593
CHIEF, HEALTH & HUMAN
SERVICES DIVISION
DENISE L. ROSEN, ISB# 4163
Deputy Attorney General
1120 Ironwood Drive
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Telephone:(208) 769-1589
Facsimile:(208) 666-6777
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE
STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI
IN THE INTEREST OF:
ABIGAIL RAIN ACKERMAN
DOB: 04/23/2007
JARON D. ACKERMAN
DOB: 04/04/2012
AIDEN M. ALLENBY
DOB: 06/11/2009
RIKER J. MOREFIELD
DOB: 05/18/2020
Children Under Eighteen Years of Age.
____________________________
Case No. CV28-20-7300
ANOTHER SUMMONS UNDER THE CHILD PROTECTIVE ACT
THE STATE OF IDAHO SENDS GREETINGS TO:
Kyle Romaneski
709 South 7th Street
Sunnyside, WA 98944
A Second Amended Petition under the Child Protective Act, a copy of which is attached, has been filed in the above-entitled matter in the magistrate division of the district court of Kootenai County, Idaho, by the Deputy Attorney General, alleging that the above-named child(ren) come(s) within the jurisdiction of the Child Protective Act, and
You are hereby notified to appear personally before this court for a hearing at the Juvenile Justice Center, 205 N. 4th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814, on for a pretrial conference on April 5, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. and an adjudicatory hearing on April 9, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Dial: 1-213-338-8477; Meeting ID: 935 9981 0949 Passcode: 963822
You are hereby notified that service of the attached petition upon you, as the parent, of this/these child(ren), does confer the personal jurisdiction of the court upon you and does subject you to the provisions of the Child Protective Act.
You are notified, if you or any person served with a summons shall fail to appear without reasonable cause, the court may proceed in such person's absence or such person may be proceeded against for contempt of court. If the court proceeds without your presence, you may forfeit all of your rights.
You are notified that the parent may be financially liable for the support and/or treatment of the child(ren).
You are further notified that the parent has the right to be represented by an attorney of your choosing, or if financially unable to pay, have the right to have an attorney appointed by the court to represent the parent at county expense. If you request to have an attorney appointed at county expense, you must appear before the court at the address given above, at least two (2) days, excluding weekends and holidays, before the date of the hearing given above, at which time the court shall consider appointment of an attorney for the parent.
You are further notified that there shall be a rebuttable presumption that if a child is placed in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and is also placed in out of the home care for a period not less than fifteen (15) out of the last twenty-two (22) months from the date the child entered shelter care, the department shall initiate a petition for termination of parental rights. This presumption may be rebutted by a finding of the court that the filing of a petition for termination of parental rights would not be in the best interests of the child(ren) or reasonable efforts have not been provided to reunite the child(ren) with his family, or the child(ren) is/are placed permanently with a relative.
WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL of said Magistrate Court this 10 day of March, 2021.
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
by Aimee Fearey
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
March 17 and 24, 2021
