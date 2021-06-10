In the superior court of the State of Washington for the county of Yakima
No. 21-2-00956-39
16TH AVENUE PROPERTIES, LLC, Plaintiff,
vs.
JAMES C. KEY, as his separate estate, and if deceased, the unknown heirs at law of the above person; AND ALL OTHER PERSON OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, Defendants.
The State of Washington to the said James C. Key, and if deceased, the unknown heirs at law of any of the above persons, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the below described property:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after June 9, 2021, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff 16th Avenue Properties, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff 16th Avenue Properties, LLC at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The basis for the complaint is to quiet title to the following described Yakima County, Washington, real property:
The West 25 feet of the following described property:
All that portion of Lot 8 of HUGO SIGMUND'S GARDEN TRACTS, according to the official
plat thereof recorded in Volume "A" of Plats, Page 24, records of Yakima County, Washington,
described as follows:
Beginning at the Southeast corner of said lot;
thence North along the East line 235 feet;
thence West parallel with the South line 74.5 feet;
thence South parallel with the East line 235.2 feet, more or less, to a point on the South line of
said lot, 75.15 feet West of the point of beginning;
thence East along the south line to the point of beginning;
TOGETHER WITH that portion of vacated Lilac Lane accruing thereto pursuant to Ordinance recorded under Auditor's File Number 7197129.
Situated in Yakima County, State of Washington.
Dated June 9, 2021
Cassandra Pena
Plaintiff's Attorney.
120 N. Naches Avenue
Yakima, WA 98901
June 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7 and 14
