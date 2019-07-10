LOWER VALLEY AUTO

1710 Morgan Road

Sunnyside, WA 98944

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Vehicles may be viewed 1 hour prior to sale.

July 10, 2019

