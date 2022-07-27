VEHICLE SALE
Sale: 8-2-2022 @ 11:00 a.m.
M&R Sales & Towing LLC
64491 Hwy 97
Toppenish, WA 98948
Inspection from 8:00 a.m. until sale.
2003 F-150 C70475V
1FTRW08L7KA95850
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 27, 2022
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.