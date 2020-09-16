Mabton School District
Board of Directors
September 28, 2020
Mabton School Board Meeting
5:30 PM
Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 986 5067 8819
Passcode: mabton
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 16 and 23, 2020
Partly cloudy. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High 77F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 17, 2020 @ 3:52 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Sign up today!
See the best trending stories from the week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.