Mabton School District Board of Directors
Mabton School Board Meeting 5:30 PM
Zoom Meeting February 22, 2021
Meeting ID: 977 9460 4803
Passcode: mabton
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
February 10 and 17, 2021
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: February 11, 2021 @ 10:16 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Sign up today!
See the best trending stories from the week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.