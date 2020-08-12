Mabton School District Board of Directors
August 24, 2020
Mabton School Board Meeting 5:30 PM
Zoom Meeting Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/97069563949?pwd=SkVjTk81OUtx
SFkvUzZLT2NBU2EzQT09
Meeting ID: 970 6956 3949
Passcode: mabton
August 12 and 19, 2020
