Board Vacancy for Position #2 At-Large
Mabton School District Board of Directors has a Board Vacancy. The Board of Directors is currently accepting letters of interest for Position #2 At-Large.
Address letters of interest to Dr. Joseph Castilleja, Superintendent/Board Secretary.
You can drop your letter by the District Office at 306 N. Main ST, Mabton, WA 98935.
Or, you can mail it to:
Mabton School District
Attn: Superintendent
PO Box 37
Mabton, WA 98935
• Letters of interest shall include a brief biographical sketch of self: training, interests, experience on policy boards, community and/or school activities.
• Describe how your experience, training and interest can contribute to the improvement of the district.
• The appointed candidate will serve until the next regularly scheduled board election, at which time a director will be elected for the unexpired term, if any.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 23 and 30, 2022
