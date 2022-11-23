Board Vacancy for Position #2 At-Large

Mabton School District Board of Directors has a Board Vacancy. The Board of Directors is currently accepting letters of interest for Position #2 At-Large.

Address letters of interest to Dr. Joseph Castilleja, Superintendent/Board Secretary.

You can drop your letter by the District Office at 306 N. Main ST, Mabton, WA 98935.

Or, you can mail it to:

Mabton School District

Attn: Superintendent

PO Box 37

Mabton, WA 98935

• Letters of interest shall include a brief biographical sketch of self: training, interests, experience on policy boards, community and/or school activities.

• Describe how your experience, training and interest can contribute to the improvement of the district.

• The appointed candidate will serve until the next regularly scheduled board election, at which time a director will be elected for the unexpired term, if any.

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

November 23 and 30, 2022

