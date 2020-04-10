Mabton School District Board of Directors has a Board Vacancy - Position #3: Mabton School District is accepting letters of interest for Position #3. Address letters of interest to Joseph Castilleja, Superintendent/Board Secretary. Letters of interest shall include a brief biographical sketch of self: training, interests, experience on policy boards, community and/or school activities. Describe how your experience, training and interest can contribute to the improvement of the district. The appointed candidate will serve until the next regularly scheduled board election, at which time a director will be elected for the unexpired term, if any. (RCW28A.343.370)
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
April 8, 15, 22 and May 6, 2020
