Mabton School District Board of Directors
August 10, 2020
Special Meeting is at 5:30pm, Followed by the Study Session.
Zoom Meeting
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/96080149934?pwd=ckg2UlhhK2xV
U1VlTkRvd2ZlYWVEUT09
Meeting ID: 960 8014 9934
Passcode: mabton
