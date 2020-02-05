Mabton School District Board of Directors
Board Study Session February 10,2020 at 5:30 PM - MSD District Office
Feb 10, 2020 at 6:30 PM - Special Meeting with executive session to evaluate and contract the Supt, Action to follow.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
February 5, 2020
