Mabton School District
Board of Directors
Feb. 24, 2020 Public Hearing at
5:00 p.m. to present the RAD
School Improvement Plan
JR SR High School Library
Regular Board Meeting
Feb. 24, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.
JR SR High School Library
February 12 and 19, 2020
