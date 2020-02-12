Mabton School District

Board of Directors

Feb. 24, 2020 Public Hearing at

5:00 p.m. to present the RAD

School Improvement Plan

JR SR High School Library

Regular Board Meeting

Feb. 24, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

JR SR High School Library

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

February 12 and 19, 2020

