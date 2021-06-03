YAKIMA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
In Re the Estate of:
CLEON SCHOLL
Decedent.
No.: 2140037039
NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.42.030)
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
\a\jLARRY G. SCHOLL, the undersigned Notice Agent, has elected to give notice to Decedent's creditors of the Decedent above-named, under RCW 11.42.020. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of this Court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of the appointment and qualification of a Personal Representative in the Decedent's probate estate in the State of Washington or of any other person acting as Notice Agent. According to the records of the Clerk of this Court as of 8:00 a.m. on the date of the filing of this Notice with the Clerk, no Personal Representative of the Decedent's probate estate has been appointed and qualified and no cause number regarding the Decedent has been issued to any other Notice Agent by the Clerk of this Court under RCW 11.42.010.
Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim:
- Before the time the claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, and
- In the manner provided in RCW 11.42.070:
o By filing with the Court the original of the executed Creditor's Claim, and
o By serving upon or mailing by first class mail a copy of the signed Creditor's Claim to the Notice Agent if the Notice Agent is a resident of the State of Washington upon whom service of all papers may be made; the Nonprobate Resident Agent for the Notice Agent, if any; or the attorney of record for the Notice Agent at the respective address in the State of Washington listed below.
The Creditor's Claim must be presented by the later to occur of:
- Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice to you as provided in RCW 11.42.020(2)(c), or
- Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice.
If the Creditor's Claim is not presented within the foregoing time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to all assets of the Decedent that were subject to satisfaction of the Decedent's general liabilities immediately before the Decedent's death regardless of whether those assets are or would be assets of the Decedent's probate estate or nonprobate assets of the Decedent.
DATE OF FILING OF NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
with Clerk of the Court: May 28, 2021
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 2, 2021
In accordance with RCW 9A.72.085, The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct to the best of my knowledge.
SIGNED
Date: On May 11, 2021
Place: At Ellensburg, Washington
Signature: LARRY G. SCHOLL, Notice Agent
Address for Mailing or Service:
ANN RIEDEL-THOMAS, ESQ.
Attorney of Record for Notice Agent
604 N. Main
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-9600
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 2, 9 and 16, 2021
