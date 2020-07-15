NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN And TO:
1.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in JACK ZEUS HARMON, dob 06/04/20, dependency petition #20-7-00308-39 filed 06/08/20 (natural mother Shianne Lynn Harmon); and
2.JOHN DAVID HERRINGTON, Alleged Father of AIDAN DANIEL GARCIA, dob 03/11/06, dependency petition #20-7-00010-39 filed 01/10/20 (natural mother Racquel Elena Garcia); and
3.ADRIAN LEOS, Alleged Father and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ADRIENNE LEOS, dob 05/17/20, dependency petition #20-7-00304-39 filed 05/21/20 (natural mother Christina Lynn Trottier).
A Dependency Petition was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: August 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
To participate in the hearing via Zoom video:
https://zoom.us/j/94269638517?pwd=VTB2M2pGUmthclI2MlU1K29Cdm1sQT09
Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517
Password: 442040
To participate in hearing via telephone:
Dial by your location
+1 206 337 9723 US (Seattle)
+1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)
Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517
Password: 442040
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
DATED this 2 day of July, 2020.
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Amanda Marshall
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH : SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 15, 22 and 29, 2020
