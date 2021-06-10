SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN And TO:
1. Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in CASPIAN NATHAN MONGER, dob 03/11/18, dependency petition #21-7-00116-39 filed 04/12/21) (natural mother Stephanie Lynn Starrett); and
2. Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in EVELYN ADREAM SANCHEZ, dob 08/01/20, dependency petition #21-7-00127-39 filed 04/29/21 (natural mother Lindy Jaimes-Anaya); and
3. Victoria Angelina Wright, Mother, Nathan Allen Peters, Alleged Father, Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in NIXON ANTHONY PETERS, dob 01/13/20, dependency petition #21-7-00140-39 filed 05/20/21 (natural mother Victoria Angelina Wright); and
4. Jalisa C. Huizar, Mother, Ruben J. Roman, Alleged Father, and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in SALISA ALAZAE HUIZAR-ROMAN, dob 02/24/21, dependency petition #21-7-00132-39 filed 05/04/21 (natural mother Jalisa C. Huizar); and
5. Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interst in AZULA PAT CLINE, dob 01/27/21, dependency petition #21-7-00046-39 filed 02/22/21 (natural mother Nichole Sue Villines).
A Dependency Petition was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: July 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
To participate in this hearing via Zoom video:
https://zoom.us/j/94269638517?pwd=VTB2M2pGUmthclI2MlU1K29Cdm1sQT09
Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517
Passcode: 271386
To participate in this hearing via telephone:
Dial by your location
+1 206 337 9723 US (Seattle)
+1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)
Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517
Passcode: 271386
NOTICE: You must appear for your hearing by Zoom. A passcode is required and the current passcode is listed above. Passcodes are subject to change. To ensure you have the current passcode call Court Administration at (509) 574-2703, 574-2707, or 574-1794 to obtain the passcode. You will need to tell them what date and time and identify the case by name and/or case number.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
DATED this 4th day of June, 2021.
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: KERRIE REGIMBAL
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 9, 16 and 23, 2021
