SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN And TO:
1. GISELA CASSANDRA SOLIS-SALCEDO, Mother, and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in X ZIAH MIKELLE SALCEDO RAMIREZ, dob 01/08/20, dependency petition #21-7-00079-39 filed 03/12/21 (natural mother Gisela Cassandra Solis-Salcedo); and
2. GISELA CASSANDRA SOLIS-SALCEDO, mother of MARCOS LUCIANO RAMIREZ-SALCEDO, dob 04/21/17, dependency petition #21-7-00078-39 filed 03/12/21 (natural mother Gisela Cassandra Solis-Salcedo); and
3. Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in JETT DAVID STIMSON, dob 07/13/20, dependency petition #20-7-00332-39 filed 07/17/20 (natural mother Angela Marie Johnson); and
4. JOSHUA GUARDADO, Alleged Father, and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in EZRA DENIRO GUARDADO, dob 10/22/19, dependency petition #21-7-00108-39 filed 04/01/21 (natural mother Lexie Brianne Pedroza); and
5. Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in EZEKIEL ABLE KROEGER, dob 01/08/21, dependency petition #21-7-00110-39 filed 04/08/21 (natural mother Angela Marie Kroeger); and
6. Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ALITTZY MARIE-ROSE GARCIA, dob 04/14/20, dependency petition #21-7-00118-39 filed 04/16/21 (natural mother Sylvia Tammy Gardee);
7. Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in SERGIO ARMANI JIMENEZ, dob 07/29/20, dependency petition #21-7-00109-39 filed 04/01/21 (natural mother Cierra Marie Elizondo).
A Dependency Petition was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: June 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
To participate in this hearing via Zoom video:
https://zoom.us/j/94269638517?pwd=VTB2M2pGUmthclI2MlU1K29Cdm1sQT09
Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517
Passcode: 271386
To participate in this hearing via telephone:
Dial by your location
+1 206 337 9723 US (Seattle)
+1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)
Meeting ID: 942 6963 8517
Passcode: 271386
NOTICE: You must appear for your hearing by Zoom. A passcode is required and the current passcode is listed above. Passcodes are subject to change. To ensure you have the current passcode call Court Administration at (509) 574-2703, 574-2707, or 574-1794 to obtain the passcode. You will need to tell them what date and time and identify the case by name and/or case number.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
DATED this 10th day of May, 2021.
Tracey Slagle, Yakima County Clerk
By: Yesenia Mendoza
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
May 12, 19 and 26, 2021
