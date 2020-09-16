NOTICE: ANNOUNCEMENT OF AVAILABILITY OF DRAFT PERMIT
PERMIT NO.: WA0052078
APPLICANT: Darigold, Inc.
FACILITY: Sunnyside Facility
Darigold, Inc. has applied for a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 90.48 Revised Code of Washington (RCW) and Chapter 173-220 Washington Administrative Code (WAC), and the Federal Clean Water Act.
Following evaluation of the application and other available information, a draft permit has been developed which would allow the discharge of evaporator water, dairy product reverse osmosis water, and non-contact cooling water to Joint Drain 33.4 and to the Port of Sunnyside IWWTF from its facility located at 400 Alexander Rd., Sunnyside, WA. All discharges to be in compliance with the Department of Ecology's Water Quality Standards for a permit to be issued.
A tentative determination has been made on the effluent limitations and special permit conditions that will prevent and control pollution. A final determination will not be made until all timely comments received in response to this notice have been evaluated.
PUBLIC COMMENT AND INFORMATION
The draft permit and fact sheet may be viewed at the Department of Ecology (Department) website: https://apps.ecology.wa.gov/paris/DocumentSearch.aspx?PermitNumber=WA0052078&FacilityName=&City=&County=&Region=0&PermitType=0&DocumentType=0 . The application, fact sheet, proposed permit, and other related documents are also available at the Department's Central Regional Office for inspection and copying between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., weekdays. To obtain a copy or to arrange to view copies at the Central Regional Office, please e-mail publicrecordsofficer@ecy.wa.gov or write to Public Records Officer, Department of Ecology, PO Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504.
Interested persons are invited to submit written comments regarding the proposed permit. All comments must be submitted within 30 days after publication of this notice to be considered for the final determination.
Submit comments online at: http://wq.ecology.commentinput.com/?id=J8tMN . Written comments should be sent to: cynthia.huwe@ecy.wa.gov or Cynthia Huwe, WQ Permit Coordinator, Department of Ecology, Central Regional Office, 1250 West Alder Street, Union Gap, WA 98903-0009.
Any interested party may request a public hearing on the proposed permit within 30 days of the publication date of this notice. The request for a hearing shall state the interest of the party and the reasons why a hearing is necessary. The request should be sent to the above address. The Department will hold a hearing if it determines that there is significant public interest. If a hearing is to be held, public notice will be published at least 30 days in advance of the hearing date. Any party responding to this notice with comments will be mailed a copy of a hearing public notice.
Please bring this public notice to the attention of persons who you know would be interested in this matter. The Department is an equal opportunity agency. If you need this publication in an alternate format, please contact us at (509) 575-2490 or TTY (for the speech and hearing impaired) at 711 or 1-800-833-6388.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 16, 2020
