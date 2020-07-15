ZILLAH SCHOOL DISTRICT #205

Notice Of Budget Adoption For Zillah School District #205 Of Yakima County Washington

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Zillah School District No. 205, Yakima County, Washington, will meet on July 23, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., at the Zillah Middle School Library or via ZOOM Technology for the purpose of fixing and adopting the budget for the 2020-2021 school year. Any taxpayer may appear at said meeting and be heard for or against any part of the budget. The budget will be available to the public July 10, 2020.

Doug Burge, Secretary of the Board

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

July 15 and 22, 2020

