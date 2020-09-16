NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

PORT OF GRANDVIEW

The Public Hearing for the Port of Grandview 2021 Budget will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020, via Zoom teleconference, as shown below:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/96778951980?pwd=NWtQVWdrcnd2djBRSjFSMGJzWndqQT09

Meeting ID: 967 7895 1980

Passcode: 958063

One tap mobile

+12532158782,,96778951980#,,,,,,0#,,958063# US (Tacoma)

+13462487799,,96778951980#,,,,,,0#,,958063# US (Houston)

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/a4LnYdi55

Meeting ID: 967 7895 1980

Passcode: 958063

A copy of the Port of Grandview 2021 Preliminary Budget is available by calling the Port office at (509) 882-9975. Citizens attending the hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments and to ask questions concerning the proposed budget.

Mary A. Barnett

Office Manager

Port of Grandview

September 9, 2020

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

September 16 and 23, 2020

