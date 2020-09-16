NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING
PORT OF GRANDVIEW
The Public Hearing for the Port of Grandview 2021 Budget will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020, via Zoom teleconference, as shown below:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/96778951980?pwd=NWtQVWdrcnd2djBRSjFSMGJzWndqQT09
Meeting ID: 967 7895 1980
Passcode: 958063
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,96778951980#,,,,,,0#,,958063# US (Tacoma)
+13462487799,,96778951980#,,,,,,0#,,958063# US (Houston)
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/a4LnYdi55
Meeting ID: 967 7895 1980
Passcode: 958063
A copy of the Port of Grandview 2021 Preliminary Budget is available by calling the Port office at (509) 882-9975. Citizens attending the hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments and to ask questions concerning the proposed budget.
Mary A. Barnett
Office Manager
Port of Grandview
September 9, 2020
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 16 and 23, 2020
