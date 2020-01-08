NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF FSRA, INC.
Notice is hereby given that FSRA, Inc. (the”Corporation”), has dissolved, effective as of December 30, 2019.
Any person having a claim against the Corporation is requested to present the claim in accordance with this notice. All claims against the Corporation must be submitted in writing to the Corporation at the mailing address stated below:
James E. Gauley
2960 N Granger Road
Zillah, WA 98953
All claims must include (i) the name and address of the claimant, (ii) the basis for the claim, and (iii) the date(s) of occurrence of the event(s) on which the claim is based.
A claim against the Corporation may be barred in accordance with the provisions of RCW 23B.14 if not timely asserted.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
January 8, 15 and 22, 2020
