NOTICE OF ELECTION
The South Yakima Conservation District (SYCD) will hold an election for one supervisor position to serve a three-year term on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the South Yakima Conservation District office at 200 Cheyne Road, Zillah.
There is also one three-year position available by appointment from the Washington State Conservation Commission (WSCC). An application must be submitted to WSCC and received by March 31, 2020.
Individuals interested in the elected position must submit a candidate information form to the district by 2:00 PM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Candidates wishing to have their name pre-printed on the ballot must also submit a nominating petition complete with 25 valid signatures of registered voters who reside in SYCD boundaries by 2:00 PM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
All registered voters who reside within the South Yakima Conservation District boundary are eligible to vote. The elected supervisor shall be a registered voter within the SYCD boundary and will reside, own, or operate land within the area they represent.
Applications and/or forms may be obtained by calling 829-9025 or
visiting the WSCC website at www.scc.wa.gov/elections.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
February 12 and 19, 2020
