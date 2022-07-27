Notice of Filing Final Report

HUMMER BOYD, PLLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that BRET A. ADAMS, the duly appointed personal representative in the matter of the above-caption Estate of CAROL L. ADAMS, deceased, which is currently pending in Yakima County Superior Court under cause number 22-4-00060-39, has filed his FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION with the Clerk of the Yakima County Superior Court. The petition asks the Court to settle the final report and order the distribution of property to the heir(s) or other person(s) entitled thereto. A hearing on the FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION is set for Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at the Yakima County Superior Court. Parties objecting to the Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution must appear at the hearing or file an objection prior to the hearing.
Personal Representative: Bret A. Adams
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Donald A. Boyd, WSBA # 17376
Hummer Boyd, PLLC
6 South 2nd Street, Suite 1016,
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 895-2500
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 27, 2022
