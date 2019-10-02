The Grandview Board of School Directors has changed the meeting place for its scheduled meeting on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. The meeting place has been changed from Grandview School District Room 107 to Toppenish High School to attend the WSSDA Regional Fall Workshop.
Henry Strom
Secretary to the Board
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
October 2, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.