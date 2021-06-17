NOTICE OF "OPEN" RECORD HEARING: An open record hearing on the Proposed Shoreline Master Program Periodic Update Review 2021 will be held before the City of Toppenish Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. on June 29, 2021, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 21 West 1st Street, Toppenish, Washington to collect public testimony on the proposal and forward a recommendation on the proposal to the City Council. This may be your only opportunity to provide evidence regarding this proposal. If you have any comments regarding this proposal, you can mail your written comments to the City of Toppenish, 21 West 1st Avenue, Toppenish Washington 98948. Be sure to reference "File: SMP Update 2021" in your correspondence. You are also encouraged to attend the open record hearing listed above for public input purposes.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 16, 2021
