NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY BUDGET AND HEARING - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Preliminary Budget for the PORT OF SUNNYSIDE for the year 2021 will be prepared and available at the office of the Port of Sunnyside at 2640 E Edison Ave., Suite 1, Sunnyside, WA. A copy of the budget may be obtained by a taxpayer or interested person at the aforementioned address on or after September 15, 2020. In compliance with Proclamation 20-28 issued by Governor Inslee, and most recently extended by Proclamation 20-28.8, the Port of Sunnyside will hold its public hearing on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 5:15 p.m. via conference call. The Port encourages the public to stay home and participate remotely by calling into the public hearing. Please call 1-253-215-8782, and enter Meeting ID: 518 239 8469. You can also join the meeting by following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5182398469. Any person may participate remotely in support of or against said budget.
Dated: August 26, 2020
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 9 and 16, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.