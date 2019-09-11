NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY BUDGET AND HEARING - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Preliminary Budget for the PORT OF SUNNYSIDE for the year 2020 will be prepared and available at the office of the Port of Sunnyside at 2640 E Edison Ave., Suite 1, Sunnyside, WA. A copy of the budget may be obtained by a taxpayer or interested person at the aforementioned address on or after September 16, 2019. A public hearing on the Preliminary Budget will be held by the Port Commission of the PORT OF SUNNYSIDE, 5:15 p.m. on the 16th day of September, 2019 at 2640 E Edison Ave., Suite 1, Sunnyside, WA. Any person may appear in support of or against said budget.
Dated: August 26, 2019
