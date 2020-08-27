IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
In re the Estate of:
WILLIAM ORVAL BROWN
Decedent
NO. 20-4-00466-39
NOTICE OF PROBATE TO CREDITORS
The Personal Representative/Administrator named below has been appointed as Personal Representative/Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative/Administrator or the Personal Representative/Administrator's attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative/Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent's probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication of this Notice: August 26, 2020.
Name of Personal Representative: REBECCA CROW
SEAN M. WORLEY, WSBA #46734
Meyer, Fluegge & Tenney, P.S.
Attorneys for Personal Representative
Address for Mailing or Service:
Sean M. Worley
Meyer, Fluegge & Tenney, P.S.
230 South 2nd Street
P.O. Box 22680
Yakima, WA 98907-2680
Court of Probate Proceedings
and Cause Number:
Yakima County Superior Court
NO. 20-4-00466-39
CERTIFICATE OF TRANSMITTAL
I certify under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Washington that the undersigned caused a copy of this document to be sent to the attorney(s) of record listed below as follows:
Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.:
Corporation Service Company
Registered Agent for Select Portfolio Servicing Inc.
300 Deschutes Way SW STE 304
Tumwater, WA 98501-0000
_X__ via First Class U.S. Mail
____ via fax
____ via e-mail
____ via hand delivery
and
Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.
Attn Compliance Department
3217 S Decker Lake Dr,
W Valley City, UT 84119
_X__ via First Class U.S. Mail
____ via fax
____ via e-mail
____ via hand delivery
DATED this 18 day of August, 2020 at Yakima, Washington.
Sandra Lepez, Legal Assistant
MEYER, FLUEGGE AND TENNEY, P.S.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 26, September 2 and 9, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.