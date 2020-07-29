NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PORT OF GRANDVIEW
The Public Hearing for the Port of Grandview Comprehensive Plan will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, via Zoom teleconference:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/93985976006?pwd=elVDTjVDbmh
0OG41ZnBtcFJsRW1sQT09
Meeting ID: 939 8597 6006
Passcode: 661130
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,93985976006#,,,,,,0#,,661130# US (Tacoma)
+13462487799,,93985976006#,,,,,,0#,,661130# US (Houston)
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/adLy8N7vq5
Meeting ID: 939 8597 6006
Passcode: 661130
A copy of the Comprehensive Plan is available by contacting the Port office at (509) 882-9975. Citizens attending the hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments and to ask questions concerning the proposed Comprehensive Plan.
Mary A. Barnett
Office Manager
Port of Grandview
July 29, 2020
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 29 and August 5, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.