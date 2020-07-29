NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PORT OF GRANDVIEW

The Public Hearing for the Port of Grandview Comprehensive Plan will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, via Zoom teleconference:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/93985976006?pwd=elVDTjVDbmh

0OG41ZnBtcFJsRW1sQT09

Meeting ID: 939 8597 6006

Passcode: 661130

One tap mobile

+12532158782,,93985976006#,,,,,,0#,,661130# US (Tacoma)

+13462487799,,93985976006#,,,,,,0#,,661130# US (Houston)

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/adLy8N7vq5

Meeting ID: 939 8597 6006

Passcode: 661130

A copy of the Comprehensive Plan is available by contacting the Port office at (509) 882-9975. Citizens attending the hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments and to ask questions concerning the proposed Comprehensive Plan.

Mary A. Barnett

Office Manager

Port of Grandview

July 29, 2020

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

July 29 and August 5, 2020

