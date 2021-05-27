NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
SUNNYSIDE PLANNING COMMISSION
TUESDAY, JUNE 8, 2021
5:30 PM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following continued public hearings before the Sunnyside Planning Commission will be held virtually at the above date and time to receive comments and recommendations concerning the following applications:
Conditional Use Permit Application 2021-0044. The request for conditional use would allow for the construction of a single family residential home in a B-3, Retail Core Commercial. Residential homes are permitted after approval of a conditional use permit by the Planning Commission. Residential homes are permitted after approval of a conditional use permit by the Planning Commission in accordance with SMC 17.64.020(I) General Regulations and SMC and SMC 17.72 Conditional Use Permits. The site is currently vacant as the former residence has been removed. The property is located at 321 South 9th Street, on lot 6 of Block 16 of the Sunnyside Addition.
Annexation Zoning Request 2021-0102. The request to annex 3.51 acres into the City of Sunnyside with the proposed zoning of R-2, Medium Density Residential Zone. The site is located on Tax Parcel 22102431406, located north of Fairview Avenue, approximately 200 feet west of the intersection of Ismo Loop and Fairview Avenue, On Lot 9 of Stewart's Acres Tracts.
Annexation Zoning Request 2021-0102 AZ0001. The request to annex 1.06 acres into the City of Sunnyside with the proposed zoning of R-1, Low Density Residential Zone. The site is located on Tax Parcel 22102441447, located at 1518 Beckner Alley Road, north of Beckner Alley Road, on Lot 1 of Short Plat A-37.
These requests requires that the Planning Commission hold an open record public hearings, that will be held virtually, and are scheduled for June 8, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Those persons wishing to comment on this action may submit written comments via email to \bcomments@sunnyside-wa.gov or mail to the Planning Department at 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA, 98944 by 4 PM on June 8, 2021. The File on the above application is available for review by the public online.
Certified for publication by:
Mike Shuttleworth, Planning & Community Development Supervisor
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
May 26, 2021
