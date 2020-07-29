NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
SUNNYSIDE PLANNING COMMISSION
TUESDAY, AUGUST 11, 2020
6:30 PM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN \athat a public hearing before the Sunnyside Planning Commission will be held virtually at the above date and time to receive comments and recommendations concerning the following proposed ordinances amending Sunnyside Municipal Code:
1. Section 17.04 to add definitions for "Carport", "Accessory Care Taker Dwelling", "Accessory Dwelling Unit", Front Flaking Yard and modifying the definition of "Carport".
2. Adding Sections 17.04.100 and 17.04.110 to provide criteria for approving Accessory Dwelling Units and Accessory Care Taker Dwelling units.
3. Adding Accessory Dwelling Unit as a permitted use in the Residential Agriculture Zoning District, Low Density Residential Zoning District, Low Density Residential/Manufactured Housing Zoning District, Medium Density Residential Zoning District, and High Density Residential Zoning District.
4. Adding Accessory care taker unit as a permitted use in the Freeway Commercial Zoning District, General Commercial Zoning District, Retail Core Zoning District, Light Industrial Zoning District, Heavy Industrial Zoning District and Public Facilities Zoning District.
Files on the above applications are available for review by the public online.
Those persons wishing to comment on this action may submit written comments via email to comments@sunnyside-wa.gov or mail to the Planning Department at 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA, 98944 by 4 PM on August 11, 2020.
Certified for publication by:
Mike Shuttleworth, Planning & Community Development Supervisor
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 29, 2020
