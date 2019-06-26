NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to Resolution 201-2019, the Board of Yakima County Commissioners will open a written public comment period on Tuesday June 25th, 2019 and close on Thursday July 25th, 2019. A public hearing is set to occur on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 at 10 am or as soon thereafter as possible, in Yakima City Council Chambers, 129 North 2nd Street, Yakima, Washington. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider comments and review the draft of the Annual Action Plan illustrating the proposed uses of the HOME funds in the Cities of Grandview, Harrah, Mabton, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Union Gap, Wapato, Zillah and unincorporated areas of Yakima County, particularly from very low- to moderate-income persons and persons residing in the aforementioned areas.
All persons interested in giving testimony regarding housing needs are encouraged to attend this hearing. A Spanish interpreter will be in attendance. The City Council Chambers is handicap accessible. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate the needs of special classes of citizens, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving advance notice. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this program, hearing or service, you may contact Melissa Paul, Clerk of the Board at (509) 574-1500 or the ADA Coordinator at Yakima County no later than five (5) working days prior to the date service is needed.
Yakima County ADA Coordinator
128 N. 2nd Street, Room B27
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 574-22107-1-1 or 1-800-833-6384 (Washington Relay Services for deaf and hard of hearing)
DONE this 25th day of June 2019
ATTEST: Melissa Paul, Clerk of the Board
PUBLISH:Yakima Herald Republic - Friday June 28th, 2019
El Sol - Thursday June 27th, 2019
Sunnyside Daily News - Thursday June 27th, 2019
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 26, 2019
