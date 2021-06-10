NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
SUNNYSIDE CITY COUNCIL
MONDAY, June 14, 2021
6:30 P.M.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing before the Sunnyside City Council will be held virtually at the above date, time to receive comments and recommendations concerning an amendment to the 2022-2027 City's Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan. Interested persons are invited to submit written comments to the City Clerk via email to comments@sunnyside-wa.gov or mail to 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA 98944 by 4 PM on June 14, 2021.
Certified for publication by:
Janeth Rangel, Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 9, 2021
