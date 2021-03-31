NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
SUNNYSIDE PLANNING COMMISSION
TUESDAY, APRIL 13, 2021
5:30 PM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing before the Sunnyside Planning Commission will be held virtually at the above date and time to receive comments and recommendations concerning the following proposed ordinance amending Sunnyside Municipal Code Chapter 16.28 Procedures for subdivisions. To amend existing subdivision review requirements to be consistent with state regulations. Including finding required when reviewing a subdivision and providing for internal review of final plat.
Files on the above applications are available for review by the public on our website www.sunnyside-wa.gov.
Those persons wishing to comment on this action may submit written comments via email to comments@sunnyside-wa.gov by 4 PM on April 13, 2021 or mail to the Planning Department at 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA, 98944.
Certified for publication by:
Mike Shuttleworth, Planning & Community Development Supervisor
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
March 31, 2021
